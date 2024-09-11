The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $151.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

