The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 53.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 261,368 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after acquiring an additional 129,873 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
