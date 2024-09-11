The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,170 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,834,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 774,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.