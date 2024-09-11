The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 39.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,547,000 after buying an additional 153,748 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

