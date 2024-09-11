The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Western Union by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 186,922 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Western Union by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 721,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.