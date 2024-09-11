Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $171.55 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 54,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

