thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.90 ($3.18) and last traded at €2.90 ($3.19). Approximately 4,948,303 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.98 ($3.27).

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

