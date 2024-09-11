Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

TNXP stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

