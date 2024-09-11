Tony Pitt Acquires 545,850 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 545,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$315,501.30 ($210,334.20).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 242,727 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$145,636.20 ($97,090.80).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Tony Pitt bought 189,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$117,180.00 ($78,120.00).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Tony Pitt bought 527,766 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$329,853.75 ($219,902.50).

On Friday, June 14th, Tony Pitt bought 219,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$139,941.00 ($93,294.00).

On Monday, June 17th, Tony Pitt purchased 400,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,000.00 ($170,666.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

