Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Lowered to $88.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $103.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. Toro has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Toro will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 9,500.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

