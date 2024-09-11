Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.