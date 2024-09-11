Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $44.58.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $45,303,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

