Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,441 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 847% compared to the typical daily volume of 786 put options.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 258,047 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.