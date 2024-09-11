Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,576 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,131 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of COF opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

