Traders Purchase Large Volume of Capri Put Options (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,588 put options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,065 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.
Institutional Trading of Capri
Capri Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE CPRI opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.97.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
