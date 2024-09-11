Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the average volume of 1,122 call options.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

