Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,440 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the average daily volume of 606 put options.
SAP stock opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
