Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,440 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the average daily volume of 606 put options.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

