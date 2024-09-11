Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 524,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,198 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $10.98.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $977.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

