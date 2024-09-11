Travis Boersma Sells 3,600 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,042,000 after acquiring an additional 527,716 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,650 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 43.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,626,000 after acquiring an additional 480,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $57,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

