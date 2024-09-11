Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in Twilio by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

