UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Trading 5.3% Higher

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.00. 40,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Stock Up 5.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.
UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Company Profile
The investment seeks a return linked to the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of Wells Fargo Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index, less investor fees. The index is intended to measure the performance of all non-energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE MKT or NASDAQ that satisfy market capitalization and other eligibility requirements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.