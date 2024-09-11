UBS Group Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $2.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAPT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.34. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

