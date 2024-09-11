UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 2.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. UiPath traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.31. 4,213,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,014,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in UiPath by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

