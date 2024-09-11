UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,153,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $105.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.