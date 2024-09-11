Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

