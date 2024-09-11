United Services Automobile Association Acquires 264 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 242,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

