United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 187,523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

