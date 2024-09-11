United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.4 %

DT opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,549,569 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

