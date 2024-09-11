United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Horizon by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 155,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,785,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

