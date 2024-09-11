United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,197,296 shares of company stock worth $80,115,160. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

