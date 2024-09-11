United Services Automobile Association Buys 753 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

