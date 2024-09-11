United Services Automobile Association Buys 950 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $97,217,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

