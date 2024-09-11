United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

