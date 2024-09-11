United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Centene were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after buying an additional 1,959,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Centene by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 898,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,710,000 after acquiring an additional 386,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

CNC opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

