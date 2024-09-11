United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 180.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

