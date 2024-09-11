United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

