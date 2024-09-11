United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,864 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,159,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,072,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 645,353 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

