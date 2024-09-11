United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Gentex were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 630,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

