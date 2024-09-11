United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in US Foods were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in US Foods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

