United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

ELS opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

