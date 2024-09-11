United Services Automobile Association Has $482,000 Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $59,261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

FLS stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

