United Services Automobile Association Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

