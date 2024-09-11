United Services Automobile Association Has $562,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

