United Services Automobile Association Has $648,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in New York Times were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in New York Times by 3,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in New York Times by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.