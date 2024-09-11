United Services Automobile Association Has $667,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 4.33.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

