United Services Automobile Association Has $808,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

