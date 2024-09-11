United Services Automobile Association Has $939,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

