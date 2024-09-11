United Services Automobile Association Has $942,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 253,763 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

