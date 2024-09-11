United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

