United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 432,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

